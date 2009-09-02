Orbit One acquires Wega Electronics in Poland

Sweden-based EMS-provider Orbit One is growing and has acquired the majority of Poland-based EMS-provider Wega Electronics with factory in Prabuty - south of Gdansk - in Poland.

Wega Electronics has an ISO certified factory with about 50 employees. Orbit One is buying 85% of the company, and Wega Electronics CEO Grzegorz Kohls already owns 15%, which he will keep. Seller of the 85% percent is Bengt Palmquist with his company BC Electronics in Hestra, Sweden. Bengt Palmquist will remain in the company and will contribute to the marketing department of Orbit One, states exclusive information evertiq has received.



The acquisition is effective from September 1, after which Wega Electronics will change its name to Orbit One.



“We were looking for a low cost alternative in Europe that could complement our other units in Sweden and Russia. Wega Electronics has the right profile and fits well into Orbit One's concept of service, "says Christer Malm, President of Orbit One.