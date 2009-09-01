Another strike action planned at Celestica in Spain

There is still no solution for Celestica's production site in Valencia, Spain.

Celestica and union are still negotiating the number of affected employees and the amount of compansation. However, it was indicated that both positions are not as hardened and that all depends on what each side has to offer, according to evertiq's information



Despite that, the union will keep to its strike plan. The next 24-hour strike action - planned for this Friday (September 04, 2009) - will so far go ahead as planned.