Cofidur's turnover declined to €56 million

French group Confidur reported a consolidated turnover of €56 million for the 1H/2009 - compared to €62.3 million for the same period last year.

EMS Segment

The current operating income for COFIDUR EMS is K EUR 1120 - compared to K EUR 714 in 2008. COFIDUR PM posted a loss of K EUR 295 - reflecting the effects of the downturn.



PCB Segment

The French market for printed circuit is strongly affected by the competition from Asian countries. In view of this, the turnover of TECHCI declined by 5.1%, said Boursier.