SMT & Inspection | September 01, 2009
Goepel selected by Bizerba
Goepel has been selected by Bizerba to provide a SCANFLEX Boundary Scan option for the Agilent3070 In-Circuit Tester (ICT).
The integration solution is based on the PCI Boundary Scan controller SFX/PCI1149-B combined with the specific SCANFLEX TAP Transceiver SFX-TAP4/3070-PIC, enabling the execution of complex Boundary Scan tests, high-speed in-system programming (ISP) of MCU and Flash components, VarioTAP emulations tests as well as PLD programming controlled by the ICT.
“Bizerba as one of the market leading companies with highest quality demands has chosen our long-term industry proven integration solution, which demonstrates the performance of our SCANFLEX platform”, says Bettina Richter, Marketing Manager at GOEPEL electronic. “By the integration package’s cross compatibility there’s the opportunity to transfer already developed and verified test and ISP routines directly into the production process. Supporting the entire product life cycle not only increases the whole process efficiency but cuts costs.”
“We now have the opportunity to achieve a nearly 100% test coverage on highly integrated PCBs, on which no test points can be set. Even at PCBs, where there’d be enough space for test points, they could be saved where there’s Boundary Scan access”, says Eugen Sailer, responsible for In-Circuit Test at Bizerba. “Error messages are integrated into our Agilent3070 error ticket and saved, i.e. the existing infrastructure can be applied with Agilent-PC_Repair.”
“SCANFLEX is already utilised at the implementation of the initial batch. Flashes and CPLDs can be programmed without an extensive Agilent3070 test adapter“, adds Michael Schaudt, responsible for Functional and Boundary Scan tests. “The Boundary Scan test development needs to be only done once and then merged with the Agilent 3070 tests as soon as the adapter’s available.”
