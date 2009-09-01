Electronics Production | September 01, 2009
iNEMI names new CEO
The International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI) has announced the appointment of Bill Bader as CEO of the consortium.
Bader replaces Jim McElroy, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Bader is a 26-year veteran of Intel Corporation. He began his Intel career in 1979 as a test engineer and retired in 2005 as general manager of SMTD (Systems Manufacturing Technology Development). He held a wide range of positions, with responsibilities that included factory management for high-volume production, new product development, hardware and software design and test, and assembly and test technology development. While at Intel, Bader was also involved with iNEMI. He served as the company’s representative on the iNEMI Technical Committee from 1998 to 2005.
Since 2005, Bader has been a partner in Pac Rim Homes and Pac Rim Properties, and has provided management consulting in support of several technology start-ups.
“After interviewing several strong candidates, the selection committee decided that Bill Bader has the right combination of experience and skills to lead iNEMI and ensure its success in support of the electronics manufacturing industry,” said Nasser Grayeli, chairman of the iNEMI board of directors and vice president of the technology and manufacturing group of Intel. “Bill’s strong technical, operational and business backgrounds are well in line with iNEMI’s needs at this time. I am personally very happy to have Bill as our new CEO. I know him well from his time at Intel and I am positive that he will put 110% effort into making iNEMI the technical forum of choice where industry members can address the tough technical challenges ahead. I would like to thank Jim McElroy again for his leadership in the past 13 years and for his support in finding our new CEO.”
“I am very pleased and excited to have this opportunity to lead iNEMI,” said Bader. “Jim and his team have done a wonderful job of building a strong capability and I will focus on delivering additional value-add for iNEMI members. I am determined to make iNEMI the sought-out consortium for driving manufacturing leadership and technology capabilities on a global scale.”
