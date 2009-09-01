Continental to close down in USA

The German automotive supplier Continental is to close down its facility in Huntsville by the end of 2010.

UAW organised workers at the facility failed to give contract concessions, reports Automotive News. Union workers declined to open their current contract, which expires in 2012.



All work will be transaferred from Huntsville to other Continental production facilities and technical centers in the USA and Mexico. The facility currently employs around 1300 workers.