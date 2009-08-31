Ruwel: employees collect €0.5 Mio. for laid off colleagues

Staff at the Ruwel facility in Geldern have organised a campaign for their laid off colleagues that might help save the company.

In a voluntary action, almost all staff members have offered to give 5.5% of their gross annual salary and they have already collected more than half a million Euro. Deadline for the company is today at midnight. The employees also decided to send a letter of request to the investors - for them to reconsider their offer again, according to exclusive information evertiq has received.



Because such decisions are a lot easier to meake for those who still have their employment contract, the staff has now decided to show solidarity. Most employees will voluntarily give 5.5% of their gross annual salary into a 'solidarity fund'. The money will then be equally distributed among all laid off colleagues. If all 220 remaining employees give 5.5% of their gross annual salary (for on year) - then the severance payment for all 180 laid off staff member could be raised by €3000.



However, this gesture of solidarity can only come into effect, if Ruwel International can be started and all offered employment contracts can come into force.