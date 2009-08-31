Sony Ericsson looking to increase supplier numbers from China

Mobile phone maker Sony Ericsson is currently looking to increase the number of suppliers from China.

The company is looking to transfer more of its handset production to China. This decision also implies that the number of component suppliers from China will also increase. However, because of that Sony Ericsson will reduce the number of its non-Chinese suppliers.



Main reason for this decision is to be closer to its own manufacturing activity. Approximately 90% of the company’s finished products are today produced in China, said Chinadaily. Over the last couple of years Sony Ericsson already reduced the number of component suppliers from 300 to 175.