Antistat acquires Acupaq

Antistat are to acquire Scotland-based Acupaq, a natural culmination of a long standing strategic partnership.

The acquisition results in the creation of a new Acupaq trading division that will give the customer base the ability to purchase a full service offering for component handling and production consumables. The division will also become an outlet for the patented “Peel Pack” product line for singulated component packaging within the component distribution market.



“The Acupaq trading division will bring together a number of the most creative and innovative minds in component handling and electronic production consumables with a proven track record of commercialising new materials, products and processes,” said John Hensley, CEO of Antistat, Part of Ant Group. “Through this acquisition we are more able to serve the industry needs and preferences and bring an unmatched product offering to the semiconductor and electronics industries.”



“Over the last fifteen years, Acupaq Ltd and the individuals involved have been close to Antistat and have maintained a desire to work towards joining forces to create this industry solution,” said Stuart Craig, Managing Director of Acupaq Ltd. “We have huge mutual respect for one another, and Acupaq will benefit by being a major player in the global semi conductor and electronics industries with the opportunity to redefine the industry with the combined resources and technologies of the new company.”



All changes will be complete and trading will commence on 1st September 2009.