Whirlpool to close plant and lay off

Whirlpool has decided to close down its plant in Evansville, USA and transfer the production abroad.

The company will transfer the production of freezer refrigerators from the Evansville plant to its existing plants in Mexico next year. The production of icemakers which are produced in Evansville will be transferred to a - yet unknown - location. With this transfer some 1100 employees will lose their jobs in the USA.