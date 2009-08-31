Molex to sell French plant?

US-based Molex is said to have had 'positive talks' with potential buyers for its French plant.

Molex is said to have had a 'positive' meeting with a potential buyer for its French production facility in Villemur-sur-Tarn, reports the Daily Herald. The French Industry Minister Christian Estrosi is cited in saying that a decision to sell the facility could come already this week.



As reported earlier, Molex employees at the facility were protesting the closure of the plant since the beginning of July and even turned to more violent measures.