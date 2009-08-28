TrekStor secures financing of business operations

TrekStor GmbH & Co. KG has secured the financing of its business operations. "We have the support of one of the banks. This enables us to re-start the business", said the insolvency administrator Dr. Jan Markus Plathner.

Supplier and customers have also shown support for the manufacturer and distributor of external storage devices. During the last few days, new orders - worth several millions - have been received. The most important business partners continue to work with TrekStor," said Dr. Plathner. This includes the handling of warranty and guarantee rights for consumers. "There is no compromise to our usual service".



For the approximately 100 employees of the company - headquartered in Lorsch (Germany) - the insolvency administrator was able to secure the pre-financing of insolvency money, which ensures that employees are initially protected from income losses.



Parallel to this development, the search for investors has already begun. "We have already held initial discussions with potential investors and are currently engaged in compiling all the relevant facts. However, there are no preferences, all interested parties are welcome", said Dr. Plathner.



Image Source: TrekStor