MCR looking for a buyer for Invotec Blackburn

evertiq reported yesterday that UK based PCB producer Invotec Blackburn has been placed intoadministration. The insolvency company MCR has been appointed as administrator for Invotec Blackburn.

MCR has laid off 55 employees and is reviewing the financial position while trying to find a buyer. If a buyer has not been found the administrator will consider selling the company's property rights such as stock, work-in-progress, plant and other assets.



The Invotec businesses at Tamworth and Telford will continue to trade and will not be affected by this decision, reports crainsmanchesterbusiness.