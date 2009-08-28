Lars Mistander to lead Rutronik in Scandinavia

Lars Mistander is to lead the Swedish operations of German distributor Rutronik. He will also keep his responsibilities for the Wireless Division.

Rutronik started its Swedish operations in 2005. The company acquired the assets of the UK-based Eurodis and took over a lot of Eurodis' staff - Lars Mistander being one of them. The former boss of Rutroniks' Swedish operations - Joakim Jarstad - will leave the company.