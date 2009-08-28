Electronics Production | August 28, 2009
Cicor reports a loss in 1H/2009
Results for the first half-year 2009 reflect the weak economic situation and the lower demand in Cicor Technologies Group's target markets. The Group's individual divisions were affected to different degrees.
Overall sales were down 26.7% to CHF 80.2 million (first half of 2008: CHF 109.3 million), and the Group posted a loss of CHF -4.6 million for the first six months of 2009 (against a profit of CHF 5.4 million for the prior-year period). The result includes exceptional costs of CHF 1.2 million for restructuring measures in the EMS Division. The numerous cost-reduction measures initiated in the previous year are having a growing impact. Most noticeably, personnel costs were cut by 17%.
The management team is complete again after Roland Küpfer became CEO on 1 August 2009.
A decline in earnings caused by the rapid fall in incoming orders was partially offset by the prompt adjustment of costs to lower business volumes. Net sales fell 26.7% during the period under review to CHF 80.2 million (first half of 2008: CHF 109.3 million). Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were CHF 1.2 million (previous year CHF 12.7 million).
Operating earnings (EBIT) fell to CHF -3.5 million (same period in previous year: CHF 7.6 million), and overall there was a loss of CHF -4.6 million (against a profit of CHF 5.4 million a year earlier). This includes one-off costs of CHF 1.2 million for the merger of two locations' activities within the EMS Division. At the EBIT level, the PCB and EMS Divisions suffered most, while the ME Division did very well to almost match the previous year's figures. With an equity ratio of 57.8% as at 30 June 2009, Cicor Group's finances are still solid.
Performance of the individual divisions
During the period under review, the PCB Division achieved net sales of CHF 13.9 million (previous year CHF 28.3 million). Operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF -3.8 million were well below the previous year's level (CHF 3.6 million). Results for the first half of 2009, affected by massive economic setbacks in most sales markets, failed to meet expectations.
The steep decline in demand, especially in the automotive, semiconductor, telecommunications and watchmaking industries, led to lower business volumes during the period under review. Measures such as cost reductions, personnel cuts and increased sales activities in all client segments have been initiated. These measures led to improved incoming orders in the second quarter, as well as to market expansion in the medical and defence technology segments.
The ME Division achieved slightly higher net sales of CHF 16.9 million (CHF 16.5 million). Operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 1.8 million were roughly the same as a year previously (CHF 1.9 million). After a good start to the 2009 financial year, companies in the ME Division started to feel the effects of the global economic crisis. Key projects were postponed, especially in the aerospace and capital goods industries. Marketing and sales activities focus on penetrating new geographical markets with good potential, as well as on winning new major customers in the European and American markets.
During the period under review, the EMS Division achieved net sales of CHF 49.4 million (previous year CHF 64.5 million). Before one-off restructuring costs and exceptional write-offs of CHF 1.2 million caused by the concentration of Swisstronics' activities in Bronschhofen, operating profit (EBIT) came to CHF 0.5 Mio (previous year: CHF 2.9 million). This regrouping and other cost-reduction measures helped to reduce the erosion of earnings noticeably. Further work was also done on making the cost base more flexible and on simplifying processes and structures.
The acquisition of several new customers confirmed that the EMS Division is meeting the needs of the market effectively through its positioning as a comprehensive service provider and thanks to the global presence provided by its own offices.
Outlook
Cicor Technologies expects market conditions to remain difficult beyond the end of the year. For the rest of this year the Board of Directors and Management will focus primarily on more intense cultivation of the markets and on cost management. The optimization measures taken so far have reduced the business's cost base, which will help greatly to increase its operational earnings power.
The management team is complete again after Roland Küpfer became CEO on 1 August 2009.
A decline in earnings caused by the rapid fall in incoming orders was partially offset by the prompt adjustment of costs to lower business volumes. Net sales fell 26.7% during the period under review to CHF 80.2 million (first half of 2008: CHF 109.3 million). Operating earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were CHF 1.2 million (previous year CHF 12.7 million).
Operating earnings (EBIT) fell to CHF -3.5 million (same period in previous year: CHF 7.6 million), and overall there was a loss of CHF -4.6 million (against a profit of CHF 5.4 million a year earlier). This includes one-off costs of CHF 1.2 million for the merger of two locations' activities within the EMS Division. At the EBIT level, the PCB and EMS Divisions suffered most, while the ME Division did very well to almost match the previous year's figures. With an equity ratio of 57.8% as at 30 June 2009, Cicor Group's finances are still solid.
Performance of the individual divisions
During the period under review, the PCB Division achieved net sales of CHF 13.9 million (previous year CHF 28.3 million). Operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF -3.8 million were well below the previous year's level (CHF 3.6 million). Results for the first half of 2009, affected by massive economic setbacks in most sales markets, failed to meet expectations.
The steep decline in demand, especially in the automotive, semiconductor, telecommunications and watchmaking industries, led to lower business volumes during the period under review. Measures such as cost reductions, personnel cuts and increased sales activities in all client segments have been initiated. These measures led to improved incoming orders in the second quarter, as well as to market expansion in the medical and defence technology segments.
The ME Division achieved slightly higher net sales of CHF 16.9 million (CHF 16.5 million). Operating earnings (EBIT) of CHF 1.8 million were roughly the same as a year previously (CHF 1.9 million). After a good start to the 2009 financial year, companies in the ME Division started to feel the effects of the global economic crisis. Key projects were postponed, especially in the aerospace and capital goods industries. Marketing and sales activities focus on penetrating new geographical markets with good potential, as well as on winning new major customers in the European and American markets.
During the period under review, the EMS Division achieved net sales of CHF 49.4 million (previous year CHF 64.5 million). Before one-off restructuring costs and exceptional write-offs of CHF 1.2 million caused by the concentration of Swisstronics' activities in Bronschhofen, operating profit (EBIT) came to CHF 0.5 Mio (previous year: CHF 2.9 million). This regrouping and other cost-reduction measures helped to reduce the erosion of earnings noticeably. Further work was also done on making the cost base more flexible and on simplifying processes and structures.
The acquisition of several new customers confirmed that the EMS Division is meeting the needs of the market effectively through its positioning as a comprehensive service provider and thanks to the global presence provided by its own offices.
Outlook
Cicor Technologies expects market conditions to remain difficult beyond the end of the year. For the rest of this year the Board of Directors and Management will focus primarily on more intense cultivation of the markets and on cost management. The optimization measures taken so far have reduced the business's cost base, which will help greatly to increase its operational earnings power.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments