Invotec Blackburn goes into administation

Update (21:57): Due to the ongoing difficulties within the economy, Invotec Blackburn has been placed into Administration. The Invotec businesses at Tamworth and Telford continue to trade successfully and will not be affected by this decision.

Invotec Blackburn employs 90 people and has been under financial pressure since 2005 following the transfer of a major contract to the Far East. All efforts were made within the Group to sustain the business across this period, including restructuring programmes. However with the impact of the world recession and the continuing drift of manufacturing activity away from Europe, we have seen a further drop in the Blackburn order book through 2009.



With no indication of the market for the Blackburn business improving in the near term this difficult decision had to be made.