Chinese iPhone produced by Foxconn?

The Chinese iPhone announcement could come as soon as Friday, Reuters reports. Rumours have it that it will be produced by Foxconn.

Specifications for the Apple's Chinese iPhone are not yet made, but it is believed that it will come without Wi-Fi - due to government restrictions on mobile phones, macnn reports. It is rumoured that the device could already go on sale during the 4Q of 2009.