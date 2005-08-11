UK postponed implementation<br> date for WEEE until June 2006

UK Government is delaying the implementation of the WEEE directive until June 2006.

The EU member states where supposed to adjust their national laws to the new WEEE directive before 13th of August. UK Government has now confirmed that the adjusting of the UK environmental laws to the new WEEE directive will be postponed until June 2006. The reason for the delay is to allow more time to establish an adequate network of facilities for separate collection of the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment for householders to use.



Malcolm Wicks, Department of Trade and Industry Minister, said, "This Directive is about dealing effectively with electrical waste which can be damaging to the environment. It is challenging and has required a lot of planning and preparation but our priority is to get this right."