Murata acquires Panasonic Electronic Devices' MLCC business

Murata has purchased the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) business from Panasonic Electronic Devices (PED). This acquisition increases Murata’s international competitiveness in the MLCC market as PED's technology and customers will be transferred to Murata.

“PED is a respected supplier of MLCCs in the European market and beyond so this purchase furthers Murata’s goal of providing diverse, advanced and cost effective solutions," said Terry Churcher, President of Murata Electronics Europe. “Combining Murata’s technical leadership, cutting edge products and broad range of services with PED offers customers the opportunity to reduce their costs by rationalising their supply base and demonstrates that Murata continues to place a high value on customer satisfaction.”



As global competition becomes increasingly fierce in the MLCC industry, it is very important to enhance technological strength and cost competitiveness, as well as to provide internationally competitive products. With this acquisition, Murata aims to strengthen its offering by providing products that accommodate diversifying customer needs. The two companies will work together to ensure a smooth transfer of not only technology and customers but sales, patents and some facilities by January 2010.