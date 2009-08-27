Nokia Siemens loses major contract in India

Nokia Siemens Networks has lost out on a multi-billion contract in India. Judges in India now ruled in favour of NSN's competitors.

Nokia Siemens Networks lost a contract with around €4.6 billion to Ericsson and Huawei. The highest court in the Indian federal state of Andhra Pradesh rejected a complaint by NSN, which regarded its exclusion from the bidding process for the network expansion of India's state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam as illegal.



BSN had rejected the Nokia Siemens offer in May, staing that did not fulfil technical requirements, reports the German Handelsblatt. In addition to Nokia Siemens, Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel and ZTE were also rejected for "technical reasons".



Ericsson has won the expansion of the network in North and Eastern India, while Huawei won the contract for Southern India.