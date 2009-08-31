KEERS Technologies to represent Prodrive in Europe

Newly established KEERS Technologies has recently signed a contract with Prodrive, both companies are based in the Netherlands.

Under the contract KEERS Technologies will represent Prodrive as European sales agent for Prodrive's Electronic sub-assemblies for the medical and industrial market segments.



Prodrive with its 200 employees is working in the electronics design and manufacturing for OEMs and ODMs operating within the Industrial, Medical, Professional and Consumer markets.