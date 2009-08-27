Asustek to sell Pegatron stake?

Asustek is rumoured to sell a stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Pegatron Technology to Inventec, with Foxconn and Flextronics likely to lose out.

Asustek is rumoured to negotiate with Inventec about the sale of a Pegatron stake. Both companies are said to then form an alliance, although such rumours were denied by Asustek, reports DigiTimes. The sale of a portion of Pegatron to Inventec is seen as most likely, with Foxconn and Flextronics seen as missing out.



Should the rumours be true, an announcement is expected by the end of the year, the report continues.



