Electronics Production | August 27, 2009
July Large-area LCD Panel shipments at record-High once again
Market researcher Displaybank reports that July 2009 large-area TFT-LCD panel shipments were 48.92 million units which was once again record high shipments volume of all time.
The shipments that recorded the lowest volume in January 2009 with 23.74 million units, jumped to recover 106% for only 6 months period that the "V" shaped recovery continues.
As the price of the panel sharply decreased at the end of 2008, revenue of 2009 showed negative growth even with the increase in shipment volume. But with the continuous increase in panel price during the 1st half of 2009, last July 09 results now shows recovery level of -2.6% Y/Y. LCD TV panels especially grew 6.5% Y/Y that reflects most rapid recovery trend. LCD TV shares of the total revenue were 56% based on July 2009.
In terms of market share by maker with revenue basis, Samsung Electronics maintains No.1 ranking with 27% market share followed by LG Display at No.2 ranking with 25% market share. AUO was ranked No.3 with 16% market share. Combined market share of Korea-based companies were 52% which sharply increased from 43% year ago.
Based on shipment volume, LG Display maintains No.1 ranking for 4 consecutive months with 25% market share followed by Samsung Electronics at No.2 ranking with 24%. LG Display that began 8G volume production for the first time in this year and Samsung Electronics that began 3rd 8G line operation recorded 12 million units shipped together to lead the market with high market share after exceeding 10 million units shipped in last April for the first time.
As the demands for China and North American markets continuously on the rise in preparation of 2nd half of 2009 market, "tight" supply and demand in panel continues as panel makers underwent difficulties in securing some components. Especially problematic glass supply shows some recovery from August, but Displaybank added that there will be negative impact in the balance between supply and demand for panel as Corning goes through production difficulty due to the Japan earthquake.
As the price of the panel sharply decreased at the end of 2008, revenue of 2009 showed negative growth even with the increase in shipment volume. But with the continuous increase in panel price during the 1st half of 2009, last July 09 results now shows recovery level of -2.6% Y/Y. LCD TV panels especially grew 6.5% Y/Y that reflects most rapid recovery trend. LCD TV shares of the total revenue were 56% based on July 2009.
In terms of market share by maker with revenue basis, Samsung Electronics maintains No.1 ranking with 27% market share followed by LG Display at No.2 ranking with 25% market share. AUO was ranked No.3 with 16% market share. Combined market share of Korea-based companies were 52% which sharply increased from 43% year ago.
Based on shipment volume, LG Display maintains No.1 ranking for 4 consecutive months with 25% market share followed by Samsung Electronics at No.2 ranking with 24%. LG Display that began 8G volume production for the first time in this year and Samsung Electronics that began 3rd 8G line operation recorded 12 million units shipped together to lead the market with high market share after exceeding 10 million units shipped in last April for the first time.
As the demands for China and North American markets continuously on the rise in preparation of 2nd half of 2009 market, "tight" supply and demand in panel continues as panel makers underwent difficulties in securing some components. Especially problematic glass supply shows some recovery from August, but Displaybank added that there will be negative impact in the balance between supply and demand for panel as Corning goes through production difficulty due to the Japan earthquake.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments