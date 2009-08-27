July Large-area LCD Panel shipments at record-High once again

Market researcher Displaybank reports that July 2009 large-area TFT-LCD panel shipments were 48.92 million units which was once again record high shipments volume of all time.

The shipments that recorded the lowest volume in January 2009 with 23.74 million units, jumped to recover 106% for only 6 months period that the "V" shaped recovery continues.As the price of the panel sharply decreased at the end of 2008, revenue of 2009 showed negative growth even with the increase in shipment volume. But with the continuous increase in panel price during the 1st half of 2009, last July 09 results now shows recovery level of -2.6% Y/Y. LCD TV panels especially grew 6.5% Y/Y that reflects most rapid recovery trend. LCD TV shares of the total revenue were 56% based on July 2009.In terms of market share by maker with revenue basis, Samsung Electronics maintains No.1 ranking with 27% market share followed by LG Display at No.2 ranking with 25% market share. AUO was ranked No.3 with 16% market share. Combined market share of Korea-based companies were 52% which sharply increased from 43% year ago.Based on shipment volume, LG Display maintains No.1 ranking for 4 consecutive months with 25% market share followed by Samsung Electronics at No.2 ranking with 24%. LG Display that began 8G volume production for the first time in this year and Samsung Electronics that began 3rd 8G line operation recorded 12 million units shipped together to lead the market with high market share after exceeding 10 million units shipped in last April for the first time.As the demands for China and North American markets continuously on the rise in preparation of 2nd half of 2009 market, "tight" supply and demand in panel continues as panel makers underwent difficulties in securing some components. Especially problematic glass supply shows some recovery from August, but Displaybank added that there will be negative impact in the balance between supply and demand for panel as Corning goes through production difficulty due to the Japan earthquake.