Electrolube adds to Safewash range

Electrolube Safewash range currently in use by major manufacturers in a wide variety of cleaning machines. Electrolube introduce Safewash Total to the established range.

Designed for cleaning printed circuit boards - especifically for the removal of leaded, lead-free and no-clean flux residues. The cleaner is also suitable for the removal of pastes and adhesives from screens, stencils, boards and accessories as well as general degreasing applications.



Cleaning efficiency can be maintained, even after many uses, by regularly filtering the Safewash Total solution to remove contaminants. A variety of methods including refractive index, pH and electrical conductivity can be used to determine the contamination level of the solution. The most suitable method will depend on the type of residue being removed.