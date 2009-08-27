Cooperation with Flextronics will help LG expand product portfolio

evertiq reported recently that EMS-provider Flextronics has signed a agreement with LG Electronics, to manufacture LCD TVs at its Juaréz, Mexico facility. According to Didier Chenneveau, Chief Supply Chain Officer at LG Electronics, by cooperating with Flextronics the company will be able to expand its product portfolio.

Flextronics will produce 19, 22, 26, 32 and 37-inch LCD TVs at its Juarez, Mexico facility for distribution to the North and South American markets.