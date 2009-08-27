Sauer Danfoss buys SPEA-tester

After a thorough evaluation process - comparing 4 different flying probe testers - Sauer Danfoss selected a SPEA.

In the mid to high volume production, the flying probe testers will increase flexibility and capability to test increasingly complex and challenging PCBs, Joonas Castrén, sales manager at Sincotech (which represents SPEA in Sweden and Norway), told evertiq.



Älmhult-based Sauer Danfoss is an internationally operating company, using a global production network. The company mainly produces for mobile electronics - e.g. displays, control units, joysticks and inverters. "In order to increase the production quality, the company's management decided to install a flying probe tester for SMT", says Håkan Svensson at Sauer Danfoss.



"After comparing four competing flying probe tester, we decided on the SPEA 4040 Multimode Inline Flying Probe tester. The performance of the machines during the tests were similar. In the end it was the small differences in software, Net-Test, active probes and the price that made SPEA the winner", Håkan Svensson continued.



"Of course, we are pleased that Sauer Danfoss has chosed SPEA. This is yet another confirmation that SPEA is the most flexible and versatile Flying Probe tester", said Joonas Castrén.