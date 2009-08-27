Electronics Production | August 27, 2009
Zollner enters into a strategic partnership with EIT
The German EMS-provider Zollner expands its activities on the US market and strategically enlarges its worldwide services by the cooperation with the local EMS-provider EIT.
By the foundation of the sales office Zollner Electronics at the beginning of the year, the Zollner Group has added another significant milestone to its continuous growth.
Johann Weber, CEO of Zollner Elektronik AG – „ We are confident that we have taken the right path for a successful future by making this strategic decision. It is important to have the confidence to take a step forward especially in economically weaker times in order to achieve sustainable success. We are sure that our engagement in the US essentially contributes to be well-positioned when the market recovers.”
Zollner focuses on a long-term partnership in which the use of common synergies should be constructive and efficient for both companies.
With this cooperation, the Zollner Group expects to provide valuable assistance to the sales colleagues who have already been active for a few months and to consequently enlarge the group’s market presence. The support of the very experienced R&D-team of EIT is intended to particularly increase the performance of the development sector. Zollner is confident to offer its customers a real added value by using the „ExpressITTM“–Service of EIT in order to rapidly and effectively manufacture prototypes and samples.
Thus, we will be able to support our existing and new customers with R&D services as well as NPI-processes also in North America. Similar systems, machines and processes offer an additional benefit and therefore guarantee a smooth transition to serial production at the worldwide Zollner locations.
EIT benefits from the global network of Zollner and has therefore the possibility to use the low-cost production facilities of Zollner for its existing customers.
Both companies are closely connected and share many common interests. A similar entrepreneurial spirit with comparable principles and philosophies but also the fact that both companies are not listed on the stock exchange and family-owned strengthens the intention to increase the success together in future.
Joe T. May, CEO of EIT Inc., “EIT is delighted with the synergy of the new partnership. Both companies are talented in complimentary areas and share very similar business and management philosophies. The talent combination of these two companies will provide our customers, new as well as long term, the opportunity to make use of their great depth of manufacturing and technical resources. The partnership has a very successful combined business experience of more than 75 years in the EMS industry along with solid financial and operational stability. Zollner and EIT are positioned to provide excellent solutions to their customer’s EMS needs.”
