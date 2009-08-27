Karl Kruse & Chontel sign franchise agreement

Karl Kruse, German distributor of electronic components, and Chrontel, a manufacturer of TV and HDTV encoders, have signed a franchise agreement for Europe and the Middle East. Karl Kruse will take over marketing and distribution of the entire Chrontel product portfolio.

The broadline distributor Karl Kruse places great importance on the new agreement. Klaus P. Kruse, Managing Director and co-owner of the company Karl Kruse said: "We are absolutely convinced. Chrontel is a worldwide player in the field of video interface ICs. We see a great and prosperous future in this business segment."



The aim is to establish Chrontel as supplier in the industry segment. Karl Kruse can offer the appropriate sales channels within the industry and also provides service and know-how throughout the entire life-cycle of the product - from choosing the right components to design-in support.