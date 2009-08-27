Electronics Production | August 27, 2009
Elcoteq streamlines organization, lays off 150
EMS provider Elcoteq has decided to streamlines the organization and start personnel negotiations in Finland.
Elcoteq has decided to combine two current Business Areas, Home Communications and Personal Communications, under a new Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Consumer Electronics. Communications Networks continues as an independent SBU, now named as System Solutions.
Two new members have been appointed to the Management Team; Mr. Sándor Hajnal being responsible for Human Resources and Mr. Tomi Saario being responsible for New Sales and Business Development.
The personnel reductions related to the organizational changes are affecting globally approximately 150 persons. The personnel negotiations in Finland have started today.
Since the beginning of 2008, Elcoteq has had three Business Areas: Personal Communications, Home Communications and Communications Networks. They have been reported as separate segments. Personal Communications and Home Communications Business Areas will now be combined, and in the future the company shall only have two Strategic Business Units (SBU): Consumer Electronics and System Solutions. Both SBUs are responsible for managing and developing their existing customer relationships and applicable service offerings, while Group Operations and Sourcing is responsible for supply chain and production. Consumer Electronics represents approximately 75% of the company's net sales and System Solutions represents approximately 25%.
Consumer Electronics will cover products such as mobile and wireless phones, their parts and accessories, set-top boxes, flat panel TVs and other consumer products. System Solutions will cover wireless and wireline infrastructure systems and modules, enterprise network products and various other industrial segment products.
By combining the Home Communications and Personal Communications segments under the Consumer Electronics SBU, the Company can better utilize the synergies between these businesses. Company aims also at further cost reductions by streamlining and simplifying the organization by removing organizational layers and overlapping roles.
More emphasis is also put on new sales activities which are now under a separate global function, New Sales and Business Development. It focuses on identifying new business opportunities, acquiring new customers and exploring new product segments for the company.
As a result of streamlining the organization, the company is planning some personnel reductions in its group and former Business Area functions. These reductions will affect globally approximately 150 employees. Personnel negotiations have been started today with the personnel representatives in Finland.
Two new members have been appointed to the Management Team; Mr. Sándor Hajnal being responsible for Human Resources and Mr. Tomi Saario being responsible for New Sales and Business Development.
The personnel reductions related to the organizational changes are affecting globally approximately 150 persons. The personnel negotiations in Finland have started today.
Since the beginning of 2008, Elcoteq has had three Business Areas: Personal Communications, Home Communications and Communications Networks. They have been reported as separate segments. Personal Communications and Home Communications Business Areas will now be combined, and in the future the company shall only have two Strategic Business Units (SBU): Consumer Electronics and System Solutions. Both SBUs are responsible for managing and developing their existing customer relationships and applicable service offerings, while Group Operations and Sourcing is responsible for supply chain and production. Consumer Electronics represents approximately 75% of the company's net sales and System Solutions represents approximately 25%.
Consumer Electronics will cover products such as mobile and wireless phones, their parts and accessories, set-top boxes, flat panel TVs and other consumer products. System Solutions will cover wireless and wireline infrastructure systems and modules, enterprise network products and various other industrial segment products.
By combining the Home Communications and Personal Communications segments under the Consumer Electronics SBU, the Company can better utilize the synergies between these businesses. Company aims also at further cost reductions by streamlining and simplifying the organization by removing organizational layers and overlapping roles.
More emphasis is also put on new sales activities which are now under a separate global function, New Sales and Business Development. It focuses on identifying new business opportunities, acquiring new customers and exploring new product segments for the company.
As a result of streamlining the organization, the company is planning some personnel reductions in its group and former Business Area functions. These reductions will affect globally approximately 150 employees. Personnel negotiations have been started today with the personnel representatives in Finland.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments