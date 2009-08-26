Fujitsu to cut 1200 UK jobs

Fujitsu Services operation in the UK has announced a rationalisation programme across its workforce, proposing a reduction of up to 1,200 jobs. This measure is being proposed because of lower than anticipated revenues.

Fujitsu has proposed this measure reluctantly. However action is necessary to ensure that the company remains competitive in the current difficult global economic climate and is in a solid position for future growth when the economy starts to recover.



Fujitsu currently employs 12,500 people in the UK. It is an IT systems, services and products company with an annual revenue of £2 billion. To date the company has taken a number of prudent measures to keep its cost base down and avoid job losses, including a company wide pay freeze, a reduction in the number of contractors and temporary workers, a re-training programme and tight control of recruitment. In addition strict controls have been applied to operational and capital expenditure.



The proposed reductions are expected to be complete by the end of 2009. All affected employees will be offered guidance and support. A process of consultation with elected employee representatives is being established.