Neways to focus on co- development

In line with its new strategy, Neways has focused more strongly on (co-)development and prototyping orders in cooperation with its clients (often larger OEMs). Neways has seen a weakening of the EMS market and a reduction in demand in the semiconductor sector in 1H/2009.

This greater involvement and closer cooperation in the early stages of the life cycle of these products means that Neways has strengthened its position for potential subsequent orders in fields such as serial production and (re)engineering.



Good progress has also been made with regard to reduction of the number of the company’s suppliers. Neways increasingly works with preferred suppliers. This allows the company to obtain better purchasing conditions. In the first half of 2009, the number of suppliers was reduced by 9% to around 780. In addition, purchasing of components in Asia was expanded.