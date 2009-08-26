GPV sees profit after relaunch

After the unprofitable activities has been teminated, GPV is looking positive into the future and is expecting black figures.

During this fiscal year, GPV is expecting to earn money; thi is the goal of the Danish electronics manufacturer - some of its unprofitable subsidiaries had to file for bankruptcy earlier this year. Now, the profitable activities are back and the managing director Bo Lybæk has high expectations. Overall, he expects to achieve a turnover of 750 million DKK during fiscal 2009/2010, reports Børsen.