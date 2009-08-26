Connect Systems & PBF-Group in strategic cooperation

Connect Systems International, European contract manufacturer for cable assemblies, PBA’s and mechatronics, and the Dutch power supply manufacturer PBF-group have agreed on a strategic cooperation.

“We strongly believe that this cooperation will be of benefit to both companies”, says Herman Struiwigh, Chief Sales Officer at Connect Systems International. “On one hand we will benefit of eachother’s competences to serve our actual customers better, on the other hand, we are convinced that this partnership will strengthen the abilities for both companies to further develop the European market.”



“PBF and Connect Systems already know each other for several years”, Hans Pol, PBF Director continues. “During our conversations we often found out that there was a missing link between power supplies and subcontracting. By working in close cooperation from the development stage on, we will be able to improve the match between the power-supply and the performance of the final product.”



The synergy between Connect Systems and PBF makes it possible to approach a number of customers that are unreachable for both companies individually. For PBF this cooperation means a direct link between technology and production on a European level. For Connect Systems PBF fills an important gap in its current technological portfolio.



What does this cooperation mean in practice?

“Let’s say that this is a real strategic cooperation that is unique, but not exclusive,” Hans Pol concludes. “But we go further than just looking closer to eachother. There will be a correlation between the IT-systems of both companies and an extensive exchange of information regarding development, production, quality and traceability. Furthermore we will make use of eachother’s knowledge and capabilities in our projects. At first, of course, between our development centre in Almelo and the Western-European premises of Connect Systems. But also for example, between our new development centre in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and Connect Systems’ contract manufacturing plant in Oradea, Romania.”