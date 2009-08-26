Nokia also with smartbook?

Nokia is rumoured to also have a smartbook in the pipeline and is most likely to outsource to Taiwan-based ODM companies.

The Finland-based mobile phone giant Nokia has already unveiled the Booklet 3G and is rumoured to also offer an ARM-based smartbook. The company is also said to hand out ODM orders to Taiwan-based companies. The initial order is likely to go to either Foxconn or Compal.



The latter is already said to have secured the production of the Nokia Booklet 3G, which is expected in the middle of next year.