Kimball expands in Medical Industry

Kimball Electronics has added Katie Eggert and Anita Conlin to the Business Development Team focused on growth of the Company's medical sector.

Eggert's and Conlin's addition to the business development team strengthens Kimball Electronics' focus on growth of medical business, the Company's largest market sector. Eggert will initiate and build relationships with potential new customers on a worldwide basis, while Conlin will work to develop and grow opportunities with current strategic customers.



Kimball Electronics Group currently manufactures medical equipment at its ISO 13485-certified and FDA compliant plants in the USA, Thailand and Wales (UK). A new, larger facility has just completed construction in Poland which will also be ISO 13485-certified and FDA compliant and will house a dedicated center for medical equipment production.



In their roles, Eggert and Conlin will report to Greg Bannick, Director of Medical Industry Solutions, Kimball Electronics Group.



Eggert, has over 20 years of experience in the medical equipment sector, including global experience encompassing Central Europe, South East Asia and China. She joins Kimball from a globally Top-Ten ranked EMS company, where she managed business development and sold electronic contract manufacturing services to a number of international Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller, regional organizations.



Conlin has 18 years of electronics industry experience, as Global Program Manager and Account Manager for strategic accounts primarily in the medical and telecommunication sectors. She also joins Kimball from another global Top-Ten EMS company, where she was responsible for driving growth in the EMS medical sector and managed accounts with over $100 million in revenue.