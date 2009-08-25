SMT market at crossroad

The global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) placement equipment market is seeing a slump in demand because of cutbacks in capital equipment purchases by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Contract Electronics Manufacturers (CEMs) during the global economic slowdown.

Consequentially, many top SMT equipment manufacturers are seeing unprecedented losses. To survive the global economic slowdown, they must focus on specific end user growth segments that have been relatively less impacted by the recession.



"SMT placement equipment manufacturers should focus on the flexibility segment of the market. Key end users like EMS companies are increasingly looking for flexible SMT placement equipment capable of accommodating the constantly changing product mix they face during the global economic slowdown," remarks Harish Natesan, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan's Electronics & Security Group.