SMT & Inspection | August 25, 2009
DEK Solar appoints Andy Ure for Americas Business Development
DEK Solar appointed Andy Ure to the position of Alternative Energies Business Development Manager for the Americas.
Mr Ure, whose career spans more than 20 years at DEK, has held numerous roles within the company and has been instrumental in bringing several technologies to the fore. Not only does he have extensive field service engineering and applications engineering experience as a foundation, Andy Ure was also part of the development teams for DEK’s award-winning ProFlow enclosed print head technology and its Virtual Panel Tooling (VPT) singulated substrate handling system, in addition to contributing to multiple next-generation ball attach solutions. Currently, Mr Ure serves as Business Manager for one of DEK’s top customers – a role he will maintain in addition to his new responsibilities.
“Andy’s unique skill set combines exceptional engineering and technical knowledge with his aptitude for working alongside multinational companies both at a corporate, commercial level as well as an engineering level,” says DEK Solar Alternative Energy Development Manager, Darren Brown. “His ability to easily transition between technical, strategic and commercial development makes Andy the ideal candidate to lead our photovoltaic initiatives in the Americas.”
As Alternative Energies Business Development Manager for the Americas, Mr Ure is charged with initiating awareness of DEK Solar’s vast capabilities and support network, identifying and analyzing potential partner strategies and engaging with firms in multiple market sectors to promote DEK Solar’s metallization solutions.
In his position as Alternative Energies Business Development Manager for the Americas, Andy Ure will be based in Phoenix, Arizona and will report to DEK Solar’s Darren Brown.
