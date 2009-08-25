Flextronics to expand in Mexico

EMS-provider Flextronics will also invest in its plant in Juaréz, Mexico. Flextronics was chosen by LG Electronics (LGE), to manufacture 19, 22, 26, 32 and 37-inch LCD TVs at its Juarez, Mexico facility for distribution to the North and South American markets.

As evertiq reported recently, a number of EMS-providers has been investing in Mexico, especially in the Juaréz area. The latest information which evertiq received state that EMS-giant Flextronics is also planning to invest in their Mexican operations.



Main reason for the expansion in Mexico are orders from a Korean customer. Flextronics is to produce flat-screen TVs for the North American market, the information stated.



"We are thrilled to have been selected by LG as an outsourcing partner for two key markets underscoring the continued importance of low-cost, technically advanced outsourcing from Flextronics," said Gernot Weiss, president of Flextronics Mobile and Consumer.



In addition to its Juarez, Mexico facility, Flextronics' Doumen and Brazil facilities will also provide services to support this business.