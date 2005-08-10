Aspocomp removes 120 workers

Finland's largest PCB producer, Aspocomp, has today issued a notice on the start of codetermination negotiations under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings at the Salo unit as well as a negotiation proposal.

The central objective of the negotiations is to improve the efficiency of the Salo unit's operations.



The negotiations concern the entire Salo unit except for the Group finance functions located there. The estimated personnel reduction requirement is a maximum of 120 employees. About 540 employees work at the Salo unit in positions subject to the negotiations. Of these employees, about 440 are production workers, including the unit's functions located in Padasjoki. In the current year, the Salo unit's result has been clearly loss-making.



In the PCB markets, the requirements for flexibility and cost-effectiveness are increasing further as customers' end-product markets become global and geared to very fast cycles.



According to Aspocomp, the transformation program at the Salo plant will comprise not only efficiency-boosting but also investments to turn the plant into a flexible small-series production unit that manufactures technically demanding products profitably.