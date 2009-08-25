EDC acquires Fabec

Swedish EMS-provider EDC - headquartered in Munkfors - has now acquired Fabec, which has been in reconstruction since February.

EDC's CEO Olle Hultberg told evertiq that the company has acquired Sweden-based Fabec. Fabec - headquartered in Gothenburg - also operates a facility in Estonia.



"We complement each other and will now work jointly in the market. We can offer our customers new services - though a broadened portfolio. We even represent an attractive alternative to new markets and new customers", Olle Hultberg continued in a statement to evertiq.