Top10 distributors in 2008 and 2009

Gathering black clouds and the resulting hurricane called ‘Financial Crisis’ have bothered the German distribution market for electronic components as early as 2008, reports Europartners Consultants.

Well-filled order books within the industry (up to the 3Q/2008) ensured that the DTAM for 2008 only decreased by 8%, compared to the previous year. However, turnover increased – since 2004 – by 5%.These are the results that Europartners Consultants published in their latest report "Worldwide Electronic Component Distribution Report 2009". The study is based on a sales analysis of German and Foreign distributors operating in Germany – totalling around 75% of the DTAM (Distributable Available Total Market). The result is within the scope of figures published by the ZVEI association on the TAM (Total Market Available).Approx. 25% of the available market for electronic components (total: €14.6 billion) is being served through distribution, with sales spread fairly evenly to all segments of the market (analogue to TAM results). The DTAM for 2008 reached a value of €3793 million, representing a decrease of 8.68%, compared to the previous year.Looking at semiconductors; a decrease of 12% was recorded for 2008; the market for passive components (- 9%) and electromechanics (- 6%). Component Assemblies, which also includes power supplies, LCD displays and other components, reported an increase of 20%. This increase was almost exclusively generated by Avnet and Rutronik. Both companies expanded into the market for embedded products in 2008 – through acquisitions and through strategic realignment.The ranking of the top10 distributors has not changed. Still dominating the top are the broadliners – such as Avnet, Arrow, Rutronik, MSC and Future. All the companies were able to slightly gain market shares; outlier here was Avnet which gained almost 2% compared to 2007 (primarily through the acquisition of Betronik and Azzuri).Due to the current market situation, all companies reported sales decreases in 2008. However, many broadliners can and could use their advantage: “Everything from one source” (especially in times like these).