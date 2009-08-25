Flextronics design centre in Taiwan has room for expansion

Last month, EMS-provider Flextronics established a laptop design centre in Banciao, Taiwan. In a interview with the Taipeitimes, Sean Burke, president of Flextronics’ computing segment, said that there is room for expansion if need should arise.

Main reason for establishing in Banciao is the supply of good and qualified personnel that is already located there and Flextronics has ample space for expansion, should the need for it arise. The majority of notebook component suppliers and other suppliers of Flextronics is also located in the area. This makes the cost structure perfect, he continued in saying. Flextronics plans to hire within the next couple of years up to 1,500 engineers at this location.