KEERS Technologies: a new company within ICT, AOI and AXI systems

Dutch KEERS Technologies is a new company - focused on refurbished and used ICT, AOI and AXI systems - has entered into a new partnership.

The company is specialized in 3070, SJ50 and 5DX systems, but offers also other suppliers' ATE systems. KEERS Technologies buys and sells in-circuit testers, automated optical inspection systems, automated X-Ray systems

and flying probe systems and is offering attractive short term rental solutions on all of these.



"The Manufacturing Test and Inspection Market is, as many others, a very cyclic market where companies that you bought a system from might not exist anymore or systems that you bought for your manufacturing line are suddenly dropped from the market. The support level that you always got has now been reduced to the bare minimum, and prices to get support are increasing rapidly. In short, their problems are becoming yours. Therefore we offerinstallation and support services as well as application services on most of the ATE platforms that have been and are still available today at a very competitive price," the company told evertiq.



KEERS Technologies also told evertiq that the company has entered into a new partnership with Lewis and Clark and WG-Test to offer the complete solutions throughout Europe.