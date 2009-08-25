Mouser & DBM Reflex Lighting Solutions sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with DBM Reflex Lighting Solutions. Mouser was chosen as DBM Reflex’s first distributor.

Mouser’s DBM Reflex stock includes high-power, high-brightness LED lenses for use with the OSRAM Golden Dragon and other popular HB-LEDs. DBM Reflex’s products are developed with proprietary Simoptic predictive software that renders a truly representative, optical performance simulation. The quality of DBM’s products is assured by the Simoptic software’s detailed insight on light distribution patterns, but also the lit appearance of the end product.



Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products, remarks, “The secondary lenses provided by DBM Reflex Lighting Solutions are machined with the latest technology and the highest quality production parts. We are proud to add DBM Reflex to our lineup of LED solutions.”



Bernard Caire, VP Sales DBM Reflex Entreprises Inc., says, “It is with pleasure that we are joining forces with Mouser Electronics to distribute these optics on a worldwide basis. Mouser’s knowledgeable sales staff will ensure that the right lens is recommended for the specific client's application. Mouser is well known for its fast turn around time and always available inventory. All those elements will result in great and rapid optical solutions for their customers.”