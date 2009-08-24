Celestica Spain needs agreement this week

As evertiq reported earlier, staff at Celestica in Valencia have been protesting current developments at the facility; the last strike action was held on Wednesday last week August 19th).

According to new information received, management and union now need to find a solution and come to an agreement by Thursday this week (August 27th).



However, positions are hardened; while Celestica neither wants to negotiate the number of affected employees by the layoffs (currently 300) nor the amount of compansation, union is set on changing that, the information continues.