Premier Farnell expands Tyco lighting product range

Premier Farnell has significantly expanded its portfolio of Tyco Electronics’ lighting products in Asia Pacific as part of its global partnership with Tyco Electronics.

In Asia Pacific, Premier Farnell will be Tyco Electronics’ franchised high-service, low-volume distribution partner for over 400 lighting products.



“The Asia Pacific market has a growing appetite for infrastructural developments in which innovative lighting applications will play an important role. To better support the thousands of engineers who will need our excellent range of interconnect solutions as they create energy efficient and long-life lighting applications, we will work in close partnership with Premier Farnell. We believe that our customers’ demands can be quickly and efficiently met by Premier Farnell’s multi-channel, high-service model and its design community portal,” said Andy Lim, Tyco Electronics, Asia Pacific.



“This strategic product expansion underlines Premier Farnell’s commitment to supporting electronic design engineers in Asia Pacific with the latest technology from Tyco Electronics, one of the world’s leading suppliers of passive electronic components. Premier Farnell now represents one of the largest ranges of Tyco Electronics products around the world. Through our multi-channel, high-service model, we offer customers free same-day or next-day delivery anywhere in Asia Pacific. Electronic design engineers can look towards fast, efficient delivery of products at every stage of their design process,” said William Chong, Regional Director of Supplier, Product & Purchasing Management, Premier Farnell, Asia Pacific.