PCB | August 10, 2005
Obducat enters agreement with Samsung
Obducat AB has entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics regarding production of stampers (1) for the development of Advanced Optical Discs (2) (AOD).
Within this agreement, Obducat will deliver stampers, which are to be used by Samsung for the development of next generation Blu-ray (3) format. The storage capacity of this new format will be 100GB per layer, in comparison with today's capacity of 25GB. Pending a successful outcome of Samsungs development activities, Samsung has the intention to invest early 2006 in own EBR (4) capacity for production of stampers. In this respect, Obducat is a highly potential supplier. This represents a further establishment of the world leading position Obducat can claim as a supplier of production technology for future formats of optical storage media.
In order to facilitate the execution of these joint development activities with Samsung and in order to ensure an optimal usage of available project resources, a re-allocation of resources towards AOD and the Samsung project will be carried out. This implicates a termination of the EBR activities Obducat since long has been engaged in together with TDK regarding patterned media (5) for hard drives. This has been necessary, for time reasons, but is at the same time regrettable since TDK uses NIL equipment from Obducat.
However, Obducat will commence other on-going activities with companies within the hard drive industry, companies who are deemed to be closer to industrialization, from a technical as well as a commercial point-of-view. Obducat has recently produced test patterns for patterned media hard drives representing a storage capacity of some 400 Gbit/in2 (6) representing a storage capacity four times higher than what is presently supplied to the consumer market.
This step is entirely in harmony with Obducat's focusing on projects being evident regarding commercial potential as well as expected time-to-market. Obducat will continuously make assessments of on-going projects in order to ensure an appropriate allocation of resources, primarily towards interested parties fulfilling stated time plans.
(1) A Stamper is an original used for mass replication purposes
(2) AOD is the expression used for next generation Blu-ray technique with further enhanced storage capacity. A majority of the world leading electronics manufacturers are presently engaged in the development of this technique for future generations of optical storage media. The development work encompasses structural geometries as well as new reading technology.
(3) Blu-ray represents one of the subsequent techniques to DVD.
(4) Electron Beam Recorder (electron beam lithography on rotating substrates)
(5) Patterned media is the expression used for next generation data storage technology for hard drives
(6) 100 billion bits per square inch
Obducat AB is an innovative developer and supplier of technologies, products and processes used for the production and replication of advanced micro and nano structures. Obducat's products and services are intended to serve the demands of companies within the information storage, semiconductor, printed circuit board, and sensor industries. Obducat's technologies include electron beam and nano imprint technology. Obducat has offices in Sweden and the UK, with the head quarters located in Malmö, Sweden.
In order to facilitate the execution of these joint development activities with Samsung and in order to ensure an optimal usage of available project resources, a re-allocation of resources towards AOD and the Samsung project will be carried out. This implicates a termination of the EBR activities Obducat since long has been engaged in together with TDK regarding patterned media (5) for hard drives. This has been necessary, for time reasons, but is at the same time regrettable since TDK uses NIL equipment from Obducat.
However, Obducat will commence other on-going activities with companies within the hard drive industry, companies who are deemed to be closer to industrialization, from a technical as well as a commercial point-of-view. Obducat has recently produced test patterns for patterned media hard drives representing a storage capacity of some 400 Gbit/in2 (6) representing a storage capacity four times higher than what is presently supplied to the consumer market.
This step is entirely in harmony with Obducat's focusing on projects being evident regarding commercial potential as well as expected time-to-market. Obducat will continuously make assessments of on-going projects in order to ensure an appropriate allocation of resources, primarily towards interested parties fulfilling stated time plans.
(1) A Stamper is an original used for mass replication purposes
(2) AOD is the expression used for next generation Blu-ray technique with further enhanced storage capacity. A majority of the world leading electronics manufacturers are presently engaged in the development of this technique for future generations of optical storage media. The development work encompasses structural geometries as well as new reading technology.
(3) Blu-ray represents one of the subsequent techniques to DVD.
(4) Electron Beam Recorder (electron beam lithography on rotating substrates)
(5) Patterned media is the expression used for next generation data storage technology for hard drives
(6) 100 billion bits per square inch
Obducat AB is an innovative developer and supplier of technologies, products and processes used for the production and replication of advanced micro and nano structures. Obducat's products and services are intended to serve the demands of companies within the information storage, semiconductor, printed circuit board, and sensor industries. Obducat's technologies include electron beam and nano imprint technology. Obducat has offices in Sweden and the UK, with the head quarters located in Malmö, Sweden.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments