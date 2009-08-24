EB joins Symbian Foundation

Leveraging more than 20-years of expertise in the wireless industry, Elektrobit has joined the Symbian Foundation. EB will also have a seat on the Release Council, which coordinates the integration of contributions to the Symbian source code into stable and timely platform and tools releases.

The Symbian Foundation, together with its ecosystem, is creating the most proven, open, complete and competitive mobile software platform. The platform is based on Symbian OS and software assets contributed by Nokia, NTT DOCOMO and Sony Ericsson, including the S60 and MOAP(S) user interfaces. Portions of the source code are already being moved to open source, under the Eclipse Public License. By mid-2010, this process will be complete.



Offering its experience in managing complex system integration of Symbian platforms and products, EB delivers product development solutions, and offers professional consultation and support to the Symbian community.



"At EB, we master the lifecycle of mobile device designs - from platform and reference designs to products, their variants and product maintenance. This coupled with a decade of expertise in carrying out challenging Symbian projects, and our strength in system level understanding - covering both software and hardware design - will enable us to help the Symbian community in their quest to bring Symbian platform-based products to market," said Petri Toljamo, vice president, Mobile Device Solutions at EB.



"We are proud to be a Symbian member, and believe we can dynamically support developers across the wireless value chain, as collectively, we work toward developing new platforms and devices that enrich end-users' mobile experience."