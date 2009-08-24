Rohde & Schwarz supplies test system to Foxconn in CZ

Foxconn Technology CZ s.r.o., the Czech subsidiary of Taiwan-based Innolux Display, has commissioned Rohde & Schwarz to supply a test system.

The CM of consumer electronics is using the new test system when producing TV receivers for the European market.



The system generates all of the signals that Foxconn Technology CZ s.r.o. needs to test its devices in the individual production lines. This currently includes the digital and analog DVB-T/H, DVB-C, DVB-S, B/G, D/K, I, L/L and M/N television standards. The single-rack test system distributes the signals to the various steps in the assembly line from a central location. This means Foxconn has all signals available at different points in the assembly line that are required for the final testing of the TV receivers and their associated components.



Foxconn Technology CZ s.r.o. has been using the customized test system since June of this year. Innolux Display’s principal activities are developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing monitors and TV sets. It is also engaged in the manufacture of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT LCD) panels and LCD modules. Operations are carried out in Taiwan, the United States of America and other countries. The corporate group exports its products to Asia, the United States of America, Europe and other countries.