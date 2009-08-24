Huawei to gain more market share in Europe

Huawei’s vice president for Western Europe, Tim Watkins, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the company is expecting to gain more market shares in Europe this year.

This year in Europe Huawei wants to experience a “huge improvement” with focus on wireless equipment. The company has so far gained 10% of the market shares in Europe and expects to have gained more this year, according to Bloomberg.



In 2008, Huawei’s income rose by 20%, while its rivals - such as Ericsson, Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent - posted a loss.